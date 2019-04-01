Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Buy-back Programme Results 01-Apr-2019 / 13:04 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia April 1, 2019 HMS Group Buy-back Programme Results HMS Group announces today that it has repurchased 52,500 of its global depositary receipts ("GDRs") representing 0.22 percent of the Company's issued share capital during the period from March 25, 2019 up to and including March 29, 2019. The Company is currently in a closed period; these purchases were made by the Company's broker, Renaissance Capital, pursuant to an irrevocable instruction from the Company prior to commencement of the closed period. Since the start of the programme, the Company has repurchased 1,204,149 GDRs in total (representing 5.14 percent of its issued share capital). Contacts: Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: rybin@hms.ru Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: kelekhsaeva@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com [1] Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: POS TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 8020 EQS News ID: 794123 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9297f3483a0e6e31c5aa048874bd4629&application_id=794123&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

