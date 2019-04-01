Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Size Worth $27.99 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antiseptics and disinfectants market size is expected to reach USD 27.99 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs), awareness about home cleanliness and the need for disinfection, and usage of endoscope reprocesses and surgical units across the globe are the key driving factors.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, quaternary ammonium compounds segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. High prevalence of HAIs is the major factor driving the growth

Enzymatic cleaners are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing rate of surgeries is expected to drive the segment growth as the product is majorly used for disinfection of surgical kits

Asia-Pacific antiseptics and disinfectants market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospitals and clinics

Prominent market players are BD, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, and Cardinal Health.

Read 79 page research report with TOC on "Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Quaternary Ammonium, Chlorine), Product Type (Medical Device Disinfectants), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antiseptics-and-disinfectants-market

Rising use of Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopes and surgical units due to the increasing rate of surgeries across the globe is expected to drive the antiseptics and disinfectants market growth over the forecast period. GI endoscopy is one of the important tools for the treatment and identification of disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. Proper understandings of application to GI endoscopy and infection control is very much essential as it helps to prevent transmission of infection through endoscopes and lapses in reprocessing.

Moreover, endoscopes need to be reprocessed appropriately as per the infection-control guidelines to lower the risk of acquiring environmental or patient-borne microorganisms. Thus, in such cases application of proper antiseptics and disinfectant solutions are very much essential to prevent transmission of infections. In addition, increasing rate of endoscopy is expected to surge the risk of getting such infections.

For instance, as per the BMJ Publishing Group Ltd & British Society of Gastroenterology, published in 2018, the demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy has grown immensely for both and bowel cancer screening and symptomatic patients owing to which overall demand has doubled in many centers in U.K. over the last five years. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of antiseptics & disinfectants market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global antiseptics and disinfectants market on the basis of type, product type, end use, and region:

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds



Chlorine Compounds



Alcohols & Aldehyde Products



Enzyme



Others

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Enzymatic Cleaners



Medical Device Disinfectants



Surface Disinfectants

Antiseptics and Disinfectants End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia-Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

