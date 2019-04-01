Comprehensive portfolio of technologies delivers enhanced passenger experience and reliable aircraft performance

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) and its Enidine and Aerospace Controls brands will showcase their comprehensive portfolio of proven technologies for aircraft interior and cabin solutions at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, April 2-4. The companies will present their technologies in Booth 6F60.

With a strong legacy of aircraft component manufacturing, ITT's solutions are proven to perform. ITT Enidine products help enhance numerous aspects of the in-flight experience for passengers and crew including increased passenger comfort and extended ease of use, providing greater fuel efficiency as well as increased noise attenuation and vibration control. ITT Aerospace Controls provides engineered products of the highest quality, with the widest range of solutions for air, temperature, fuel and water management systems in the commercial aviation industry.

"ITT's commercial aerospace diverse product selection offers motion, flow and environmental control solutions engineered to enhance passengers' in-flight experience, while also improving aircraft performance for aircraft manufacturers and operators," said William Wilk, Executive Director of Sales Product Management of ITT's Connect and Control Technologies aerospace business. "At this year's Aircraft Interiors Expo, we're showcasing an expanded portfolio of aircraft components all designed to meet the most demanding customer requirements for performance, quality and safety."

During Aircraft Interiors Expo, Enidine and Aerospace Controls will demonstrate their aircraft interior and cabin solutions, including:

UltraLOC Airline Seat Recline Products: Available in variable and fixed positions, these units provide superior tensile load capacity and compression power to improve seat integrity and give seat designers versatile and dependable performance.

Actuator Controls and Rate Controls: These products are ideal for controlling stowage bin movement, deployment and lift assist.

Custom Elastomers and Noise Attenuation Devices: Developed using impedance techniques, these easily customized devices provide optimum levels of damping and noise attenuation.

Fuel System Components: Lightweight and reliable, our solutions optimize weight requirements, lower fuel costs and ensure critical systems work the way they're supposed to.

Environmental Control Systems: From freeze protection and surface heaters to silencers and acoustic treatments, we have the world's broadest set of product choices for aircraft environmental control systems.

ITT representatives will be available for meetings in Hall B6, Booth 6F60 throughout the show. For more information, please visit www.enidine-aviation.com and www.ittaerospace.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, NY, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Conoflow, Enidine, Neo-Dyn and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, defense, infrastructure, energy, automation, transportation and industrial markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005091/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Jessica Kourakos

+1 914-641-2030

jessica.kourakos@itt.com



Media

Laurent Lawrence

+1 914-304-1809

laurent.lawrence@itt.com



Trade Media

Gregg Dinino

+1 585-340-9407

gregg.dinino@partnersandnapier.com