DRIVE- an R&E Family Foundation: Driven to Make a Difference for Michigan - DRIVE, an R&E Family Foundation

ROMEO, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / A new family-orientated nonprofit is driving to make a difference in the lives of Michigan children: DRIVE, an R&E Family Foundation.

DRIVE is the result of many months of research and planning, leading up to the reveal of R&E Automated founder and sole proprietor-Dan Jaraczewski-in recognition of a milestone anniversary. Jaraczewski started R&E Automated in 1999 and as a result of his personal drive to help those in need has been involved in various community projects over the years as a business owner and a civic leader.

'As a local business owner and someone who cares deeply for their community, creating a foundation to have more impact just seemed like the right thing to do,' said Eva Jaraczewski, CFO at R&E Automated, Romeo. Jaraczewski was instrumental in creating and developing the nonprofit in her husband's honor.

In addition to focusing on the wellness of children-offering assistance in health, nutrition, safety and common needs-the foundation plans to partner with local schools to help students participate in higher education and training. DRIVE strives to create scholarships and other assistance programs to assist in the growth and education enhancement of the community's youth.

'Community involvement and volunteerism are engrained into the R&E corporate atmosphere, so it only made sense to develop a foundation that not only our immediate family, but also our extended R&E Family can participate in various levels,' said Eva Jaraczewski.

The foundation was revealed during an inaugural kick-off celebration on March 23 and is planning multiple fundraising and community events throughout the year.

'The outpouring of love and support we have received in starting this foundation has been incredible. We are looking forward to making a big, positive impact in our community. I am extremely humbled and grateful to be able to lead this initiative,' said Dan Jaraczewski.

For more information on DRIVE, an R&E Family Foundation, or to make a donation, visit www.driveforchildren.org, call 586-381-1316 or email info@driveforchildren.org.

For more information: Eva Jaraczewski, Board Member Phone: 586-381-1316 Email: info@driveforchildren.org

SOURCE: DRIVE- an R&E Family Foundation

