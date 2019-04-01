Exicure, Inc. (OTCQB: XCUR), the pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) constructs, announced today that its CEO, Dr. David Giljohann, will give a company presentation on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:50 am GMT at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The presentation will be made in the Stratton Suite of the Grosvenor House in London.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of Exicure's website: www.exicuretx.com. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. We believe Exicure's proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure's lead program is in a Phase1b/2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based outside of Chicago, IL. www.exicuretx.com

