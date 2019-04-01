Beverage Processing Equipment Market Worth $24.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Sugar Dissolvers, Blenders & Mixers, and Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Carbonated, Non-Carbonated, Dairy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Beverage Processing Equipment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025. The beverage processing equipment market is growing in parallel with the growth in the beverage industry. Increasing inclination of consumers toward health and wellness has driven the growth of non-alcoholic beverages such as functional drinks at a rapid rate. The effect of on-the-go lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for packaged beverages.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19923228

The brewery equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on type, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into brewery equipment, filtration equipment, heat exchangers, sugar dissolvers and blenders & mixers, carbonation equipment, and others (cooling tunnels, storage tanks, and crushers). The brewery equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019. The rising demand for alcoholic beverages is projected to drive the growth of the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Beverage Processing Equipment Market"

82 - Tables

79 - Figures

236 - Pages

The dairy beverages segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the beverage processing equipment market in 2019.

By beverage type, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and dairy beverages. The dairy segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in the consumption of dairy beverages has also led to an increase in the demand for processing equipment across regions.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=19923228

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the beverage processing equipment market in 2019

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the beverage processing equipment market in 2019. The market for beverage processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the growing demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks, beer, and flavored milk. The increasing demand for beverages is further driving the growth of the processing industry.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the service portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Tetra Laval (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Krones Group (Germany), Bucher Industries (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), JBT Corporation (US), KHS GmbH (Germany), Pentair (US), and Praj Industries (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Food Processing Equipment and Technology Market Research Reports

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/beverage-processing-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com