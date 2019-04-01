HMS Networks AB (publ) completes acquisition of the majority in WEBfactory GmbH

The acquisition of 74.9% of all shares in WEBfactory GmbH has today been completed. The acquisition was announced in a press release on March 13th, 2019.



WEBfactory is a well-established software company with customers worldwide, primarily known for its i4 suite of software products. The i4 portfolio addresses IIoT-related customer challenges such as data collection, analysis and visualization.



WEBfactory GmbH, including its fully owned subsidiary in Romania, employs 27 people and is expected to have sales of EUR 2.5 million in 2019. The acquisition will have a limited impact on HMS' earnings per share in 2019.





For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983



HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat and Ewon brands. Communication solutions for building automation are offered through the subsidiary Intesis. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada and Wetzlar. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Switzerland, Spain, India, UK, Sweden, Finland, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,366 million in 2018. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

