iGrafx Announces Unique RPA Reseller Partnership with Servicetrace

Allows Enterprises to Seamlessly Assess, Prioritize and Deploy Robotic Process Automation

Portland, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acknowledging the increasing criticality of automating discrete tasks in an end-to-end process, iGrafx becomes the first reseller of Servicetrace Robotic Solutions in the United States.



"At iGrafx we power many of the largest Centers of Excellence in the world, and CoE leaders have been asking for a streamlined solution to incorporate RPA into their workflow," said Ed Maddock, CTO at iGrafx. Establishing a resale partnership with Servicetrace made perfect sense because they have been leading the space in Europe for 15 years with an innovative solution. With deep roots in robotic process automation, test automation and application performance monitoring, Servicetrace technology has been proven in all industries in many of the largest businesses across Europe. The company was founded with the goal of creating a "synthetic user" (i.e. software robot) that would be simple to operate and could interact with all applications, without exception, in exactly the same way as a human user.



Markus Duus, CEO at Servicetrace underscored the value of the iGrafx relationship, saying "when considering our expansion to the US market, we knew it was crucial that we partner with the most well-established, scalable and feature-rich process management solution provider in the market. iGrafx met and exceeded all of our requirements, and we know that customers of our combined solution portfolio be well equipped to achieve the best and fastest results from their RPA initiatives."



Product Availability



The combined iGrafx with Servicetrace' XceleratorOne (X1) RPA solution is available for immediate demonstration and purchase in the U.S. by contacting iGrafx. Global iGrafx and Servicetrace solutions are available by contacting either organization.





About iGrafx:

iGrafx is the world leader in digital transformation software solutions. We are the backbone of the CoE and help more than 2/3 of the Fortune 100 and over 10,000 customers around the world successfully execute their most strategic initiatives. Whatever the form of transformation, from customer journeys to corporate compliance to automating workflows, iGrafx ensures that goals are prioritized and executed, and ROI is achieved. www.igrafx.com.

About Servicetrace:

For 15 years, Servicetrace has been successfully developing innovative robotic solutions in the fields of Robotic Process Automation.