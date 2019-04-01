Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum to Present at the IPAA 2019 Oil & Gas Investment Symposium

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) today announced that the Company will be presenting at IPAA's 25th Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium (OGIS) New York on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

Robert Herlin, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, will make a presentation at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time (1:35 p.m. Central Time). To listen to an audio webcast of the presentation and view accompanying presentation materials, visit the home page of Evolution's website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com and select Webcast.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest current asset is our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

