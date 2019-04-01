Ericsson and ABB Join Forces to Accelerate Wireless Automation for Flexible Factories

• Ericsson and ABB strengthen relationship with Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Hannover Messe 2019, enhancing joint vision for future flexible production with advanced automation and wireless communication

• Complementing technologies and experience will accelerate the industrial ecosystem to realize Industry 4.0 and unlock new business opportunities

• Intelligent automation system deployed at Ericsson's manufacturing facilities in Tallinn, Estonia, is using fully automated flexible robot cell solution from ABB

WASHINGTON, United States, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and ABB, the technology leader focused on digital industries, have strengthened their collaboration to accelerate the industrial ecosystem for flexible wireless automation. The partnership will enable enhanced connected services, Industrial IoT and artificial intelligence technologies in the future.

The partners established their joint vision for future flexible production with automation and wireless communication by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Hannover Messe 2019. This comes in the era of Industry 4.0 and 5G, as businesses realize the benefits of increased productivity through automation and digitalization.

The MoU confirms the partners' agreement to: continue their strong research collaboration, explore improvements in manufacturing processes and automation, and discover new business opportunities for the industrial ecosystem.

Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO, ABB, says: "We are very excited to extend our partnership with Ericsson as the world moves closer to the era of 5G technology. ABB's leadership in digital industries combined with Ericsson's pioneering work in connectivity will open up new opportunities for customers to enhance productivity and competitiveness by digitalizing their businesses."

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "Ericsson and ABB already have a strong collaboration in research for 5G and Industrial IoT technologies. With this MoU, we strengthen our partnership to accelerate the industrial ecosystem and realize the full potential of flexible automation, unlocking new business opportunities enabled by combining 5G and Industry 4.0."

The two partners are already fast-tracking the introduction of a new generation of intelligent factory technologies, with Ericsson deploying an intelligent automation system at its manufacturing facilities in Tallinn, Estonia. ABB is providing a fully automated flexible robot cell solution for the final assembly of 5G radios.

At Hannover Messe 2019, Ericsson and ABB are showcasing how they are enabling the "Factory of the Future" by exhibiting their latest and most innovative technologies in flexible robotics, wireless technologies, 5G, Industrial IoT and motion control.



