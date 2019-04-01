On March 29, 2019, Enersize Oyj published its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2018 with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (ENERS, ISIN code FI4000233317, order book ID 139583) and warrants (ENERS TO 1, ISIN code FI4000359641, order book ID 170497) of Enersize Oyj shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.