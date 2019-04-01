sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,08 Euro		+0,68
+3,04 %
WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 Ticker-Symbol: 2VO 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALMET OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,895
22,925
13:31
22,90
22,92
13:31
01.04.2019 | 13:17
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Valmet confirms its guidance for 2019 due to completion of the GL&V acquisition

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 1, 2019 at 2:05 p.m. EET

Due to the completion of the GL&V acquisition on April 1, 2019, Valmet confirms its guidance given on February 26, 2019.

New guidance for 2019:
Valmet estimates that net sales in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 3,325 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 257 million).

Previous guidance for 2019 (as announced on February 26, 2019):
Valmet estimates that net sales in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 3,325 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2019 will increase in comparison with 2018 (EUR 257 million). The guidance is subject to the completion of the acquisition of GL&V.

Further information, please contact:
Kari Saarinen, CFO, Valmet, tel. +358 50 317 1830
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Calle Loikkanen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir (http://www.twitter.com/valmetir)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)