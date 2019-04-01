BERG Presents Novel Mechanism Underlying BPM 31510 in Glioblastoma and Identification of Prostate and Pancreatic Cancer Biomarkers at 2019 AACR Meeting

ATLANTA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a biopharmaceutical company, that combines biology and technology to discover novel biology underlying disease, today announced four presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, being held from March 29th - April 3rd. One presentation on BERG's leading product candidate, BPM 31510, describes a novel mechanism of action in preclinical in vitro and in vivo models of Glioblastoma. In addition, other presentations include data on identification and preliminary validation of novel biomarkers in prostate cancer and the flagship Project Survival focused on finding early detection biomarkers for pancreatic cancer.

"BERG's Interrogative Biology platform continues the track-record of success in oncology and is shedding light into novel cancer biology," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The research presented this week at AACR further supports BERG's Phase I clinical trial in Glioblastoma expanding potential indications for BPM 31510 in highly aggressive cancers."

Other presentations highlight the strength of BERG's multi-omics and diagnostic capabilities in discovering novel biomarkers enabled by deep molecular characterization correlated to clinical endpoints through the use of artificial intelligence in patients with prostate and pancreatic cancers. "Project Survival demonstrates our multicenter, longitudinal commitment to discovering biomarker profiles for the early detection of pancreatic cancer and eventual personalized approach to treating this dreadful disease," said Dr. A. James Moser, Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School and overall study PI.

BERG collaborated with leading institutions like Stanford Medical Center (Glioblastoma research) and Harvard/BIDMC (Project Survival), among others, in its commitment to serve patients afflicted with cancer.

We are grateful to our patient and family partners for their participation in these critical efforts to improve cancer care.

Presentation Details:

Tuesday: April 2, 2019

8:00 am - 12:00 pm (Poster 3608): BPM31510 Exploits Differential Redox Vulnerabilities between Normal and Glioblastoma Cells to Mediate its Anti-Cancer Effect- in collaboration with Department of Neurology, Neurological Sciences and Adult Neuro-Oncology, Stanford Medicine , Palo Alto, CA

Tuesday: April 2, 2019

8:00 am - 12:00 pm (Poster 2772): Recurrent Alterations of the TNC in Highly Aggressive Neuroendocrine Sub-type of Prostate Cancer- in collaboration with Center for Prostate Disease Research, Department of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences , Rockville, MD ; John P. Murtha Cancer Center, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD .

Wednesday: April 3, 2019

8:00 am - 12:00 pm (Poster 4900): Dynamic Metabolic Response of Prostate Cancer Patients Treated With ADT and Low Carb Diet - in collaboration with Center for Integrated Research in Cancer and Lifestyle, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, CA USA

Wednesday: April 3, 2019

8:00 am - 12:00 pm (Poster 4945): Project Survival: Engineering a Phenomic and Artificial Intelligence Driven Precision Medicine Biomarker Pipeline for Pancreatic Adenocarcinomas - in collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA , Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, Gilbert, AZ , Cancer Research and Biostatistics, Seattle, WA



Full abstracts of the posters are available on the AACR website ( www.aacr.org ).

About BERG

BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

For additional information, please visit http://www.berghealth.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Block

Ogilvy

617-447-8878

sarah.block@ogilvy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/554023/BERG_Logo.jpg