Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.14p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.17p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---