Kanabo Research Brings CBD Vaporization to Germany With Medical Cannabis Distributor Four 20 Pharma

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanabo Research , a leading innovator of medical-grade cannabis solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German medical cannabis company Four 20 Pharma GmbH.

Four 20 Pharma is a licensed, independent importer and pharmaceutical wholesaler for medical cannabis and medical devices, which works in strict compliance with EU GMP and GDP principles, guaranteeing the highest quality along the entire supply chain. The company is now an authorized Kanabo Research distributor, and will be processing Kanabo's products in its GMP certified facility in Paderborn, Germany.

In the initial stages, Four 20 Pharma will produce and distribute Kanabo's THC free, broad-spectrum cannabis formulas. These high CBD formulas contain no harmful PG, VG or MCT carriers, and are designed to work with Kanabo's medical-grade VapePod vaporizer.

Thomas Schatton, CEO and Co-founder of Four 20 Pharma GmbH stated: "We welcome this strategic partnership with Kanabo Research to provide an innovative and unique vaporizer with a high potential broad spectrum CBD formula to customers in Germany."

Avihu Tamir CEO of Kanabo Research noted: "This collaboration with Four 20 Pharma enables Kanabo to extend our reach in Europe and offer our game-changing medical-grade vaporizer and clinically validated patented THC free cannabis formulas to a wider market."

Cannabis has gained legitimacy and recognition as a powerful source of relief for a number of ailments, and according to a 2018 report , the medical cannabis market is projected to be worth over $146B by 2025. Within this burgeoning market, Kanabo is setting the standard, with rigorous validation procedures. These ensure the dosage accuracy, safety and peak efficiency of its VapePod platform, an end-to-end solution offering a medical-grade delivery system and the clinically validated formulas that are tailored specifically to its use.

Mr. Tamir went on to say, "We see this strategic partnership as the first step in a long term mutually profitable relationship that will allow us to offer effective relief to those suffering from a variety of chronic medical disorders."

Kanabo Research, an R&D company based in Israel, creates innovative solutions for the medical cannabis industry. Kanabo focuses on building medically validated IP that includes delivery systems working in synergy with applications of patented formulations of cannabis oil.

Kanabo Research: http://www.kanaboresearch.com

Four 20 Pharma: http://www.420pharma.de/

Contact: David Sack

David@kanaboresearch.com

+972-58-332-4826