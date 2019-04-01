sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,21 Euro		-0,03
-0,23 %
WKN: A2ABF1 ISIN: KYG3040R1589 Ticker-Symbol: E5Y1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,29
13,567
14:54
13,28
13,57
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION13,21-0,23 %