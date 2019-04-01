On 19 March, Endeavour announced that the Ity CIL project had poured its first gold, approximately four months ahead of schedule (and within 18 months of its start) and under budget. The crushing, milling and CIL circuits are all reported to have rapidly achieved their stable nameplate capacity of 4Mtpa and commercial production is expected to be declared early in Q219. Following performance tests, Endeavour has launched an optimisation and de-bottlenecking exercise to increase plant nameplate capacity by 1Mtpa, or 25%, to 5Mtpa, at a minimal cost of US$10-15m.

