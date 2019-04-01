Quantum Genomics recently reported its 2018 annual results and updated development timelines. Results from the pharmacokinetic study of sustained-release (once per day) firibastat as well as the initiation of the 294-patient Phase IIb QUORUM study in heart failure are both expected in Q219. The company is also planning to initiate its Phase III trial hypertension in H219. In addition, it is currently in discussions with a number of potential partners for the firibastat programme following the strong NEW-HOPE data.

