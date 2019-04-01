RevitaLash Cosmetics Announces Expansion into Total Eye Beautification

AquaBlur Hydrating Eye Gel & Primer to Launch Globally 2019

VENTURA, California, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash Cosmetics, Physician led, pioneer and market share leader in the lash and brow conditioner category, announces the launch of its first skincare product, AquaBlur Hydrating Eye Gel & Primer. Through an antioxidant rich formula, this gentle and hydrating eye gel addresses the first signs of aging by visibly plumping and smoothing the skin around the eye area.

"AquaBlur introduces skincare into our revolutionary collection for the first time, as a natural next step for the RevitaLash Cosmetics brand. Our goal was to create a product with essential skincare benefits that work in tandem with our award-winning lash and brow products," notes Lori Jacobus, President of RevitaLash Cosmetics. "This simple and effective eye gel boosts radiance, softens the appearance of fine lines and is intended to inspire confidence in each of our customers."

RevitaLash Cosmetics Founder and CEO, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., notes, "AquaBlur Hydrating Eye Gel & Primer is equipped with necessary free-radical fighters and powerhouse botanicals designed to infuse moisture into the skin which helps promote a radiant and youthful appearance."

This lightweight, soothing formula addresses the first signs of aging through three key ingredients-moisture super-star and natural humectant Hyaluronic Acid to provide skin plumping benefits, Kombucha (Black Tea Ferment) to help smooth and freshen skin while repairing damage caused by environmental stressors, and Sea Kelp to help calm and soften skin.

AquaBlur Hydrating Eye Gel & Primer contains no parabens or phthalates, is cruelty free and oil free which means it's safe for use with lash extensions. It blurs and softens skin imperfections, creating an ideal foundation for makeup application.

Available globally in March 2019, retailing for $65 USD, at select salons and spas and on revitalash.com.

About RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 64 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com . [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

