Parallel Wireless Adds AMPS (1G) Capabilities to Their Unified ALL G Architecture

NASHUA, New Hampshire, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leader in providing the world's first software-based unified end-to-end network solution across ALL G, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, today announced the addition of 1G (AMPS) capabilities to their end-to-end fully virtualized cellular network technology. This solution will bring network virtualization principles (NFV) to 1G/AMPS to help reduce cost and complexity of rolling out or expanding 1G networks, while enabling cost-effective migration to any future Gs.

Parallel Wireless vAMPS is compatible with: Total Access Communications Systems (TACS) in the U.K.; Nordic Mobile Telephone (NMT) System in Scandinavia; C450 in Germany; and NTT System in Japan, among others, and will allow global operators to modernize their 1G infrastructure. The 1G vAMPS solution is also software upgradable to vD-AMPS, for operators who wish to follow that path.

What makes the Parallel Wireless vAMPS solution unique?

Parallel Wireless's innovative virtualized multi-technology solution disaggregates hardware and software to make deployments easy and affordable to install, maintain and upgrade to any future technology with:

Converged Wireless System (CWS), the all-in-one multi-technology software-defined GPP-based base station that can replace legacy 1G/2G/3G/4G systems, run them simultaneously on the same base station, and provide superior data and voice services to the end users. Multi-technology CWS nodes are easy to deploy and maintain, and enable a clear technology upgrade path from 1G to 2G/3G/4G/5G.

HetNet Gateway (HNG), an ALL G software platform that virtualizes ALL G RAN and core functions including MTSO for AMPS to lower the cost of RAN through simplification and automation of ALL G networks. It also provides seamless mobility and low latency for the best subscriber experience on 1G today, and on 2G/3G/4G or 5G in the future. To offer seamless integration with legacy TDM infrastructure, the vAMPS solution will support both IP and TDM interfaces (vTDM).

With the intelligence of HetNet Gateway software and the flexibility of CWS, this innovative vAMPS solution delivers the following benefits to global operators:

Cost-Effective Network Upgradability via Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Functionality

By integrating ALL G on the same form factor, operators can provide 1G access and seamlessly migrate to 2G/3G/4G/5G at their own pace and budget with a software upgrade, without replacing the equipment onsite.

Improved End-User Experience

Since all traffic, whether voice or data, is orchestrated by HNG's real-time 1G/2G/3G/4G/5G vSON, this solution allows end users to switch between technologies automatically without impacting their experience. Furthermore, vAMPS digitizes 1G analog signals for better control of QoS.

Architectural and Operational Simplification

Through HNG's Network Function Elimination (NFE) approach, operators can combine 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G gateway functionalities on one platform to simplify deployment and maintenance of ALL G networks. Real-time SON on HetNet Gateway automates ongoing maintenance via self-optimization capabilities.

Lowest TCO on the Market

Easy installation and the ability to run 1G/2G/3G/4G on one solution, along with flexible in-band relay/meshing backhaul reduces operators' CAPEX. Lowest power consumption and network automation reduces OPEX, so operators can increase profitability throughout the entire network lifecycle.

Supporting quotes

Shah Rahman, Facebook Connectivity, said: "vAMPS will bring new levels of connectivity and unprecedented voice quality to billions and will be of great interest to the Magma community."

Steve Papa, Founder and CEO, Parallel Wireless, said: "As a part of our vision to innovate and disrupt, virtualizing AMPS is a step in the right direction. By leaving no Gs behind, we can now offer cost savings and network simplification for any cellular network to make it economically viable for operators to provide ALL G coverage or capacity with the ability to cost-effectively upgrade from 1G to 5G with 5G native architecture. As a result, 5G-like features, including edge computing and network slicing, can be delivered today to 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G networks."

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless's mission is to connect the 4 billion unconnected people by reimagining the cellular network. Its unified end-to-end 1G AMPS, 2G GSM, 3G UMTS, 4G LTE, and 5G Open RAN solution enables operators to deploy ALL G cellular networks with real-time SON as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi, whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, IoT, Smart Cities, or dense urban. The Company is engaged with many leading operators worldwide and has been named as a best performing vendor by Telefonica and Vodafone. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology open virtualized RAN solutions has been recognized with 50 industry awards. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Parallel Wireless, the Parallel Wireless logos, HetNet Gateway, Converged Wireless System and CWS, and other marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Parallel Wireless in the U.S. and other countries.

Disclaimer: This is an April Fools' Day press release and should be taken as such by readers and the media.

