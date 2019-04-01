Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present edasalonexent program data, including from the Phase 2 MoveDMD trial and open-label extension, and the design of the Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial, at two major medical meetings in April: the 12th UK Neuromuscular Translational Research Conference and the 2019 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference. Edasalonexent is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Presentation details are as follows:

12th UK Neuromuscular Translational Research Conference, April 4 5, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom, at The Centre for Life.

Joanne Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Catabasis, will present "Global Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial for Edasalonexent, an Oral NF-kB Inhibitor in Boys with DMD"

Presentation held during the poster session on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 10:00am to 11:15am GMT.

2019 MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference, April 13 17, 2019 in Orlando, FL, at The Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Richard Finkel, M.D., Chief, Division of Neurology, Department of Pediatrics at Nemours Children's Health System and a Principal Investigator for the MoveDMD and PolarisDMD studies, will present "MoveDMD Phase 2 Data Supports Design of PolarisDMD, a Phase 3 Study of Edasalonexent, a Novel NF-kB Inhibitor"

Presentation held during the Poster Reception on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the Exhibit Hall from 6:00pm 8:00pm EDT.

About Edasalonexent (CAT-1004)

Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) is an investigational oral small molecule that is being developed as a potential foundational therapy for all patients affected by DMD, regardless of their underlying mutation. Edasalonexent inhibits NF-kB, which is a key link between loss of dystrophin and disease progression in DMD. NF-kB has a fundamental role in skeletal and cardiac muscle disease in DMD. We are currently enrolling our global Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of edasalonexent for registration purposes. In our MoveDMD Phase 2 trial and open-label extension, we observed that edasalonexent preserved muscle function and substantially slowed disease progression compared to rates of change in a control period, and significantly improved biomarkers of muscle health and inflammation. Edasalonexent continues to be dosed in the open-label extension of the MoveDMD trial. The FDA has granted orphan drug, fast track, and rare pediatric disease designations and the European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation to edasalonexent for the treatment of DMD. For a summary of clinical results, please visit www.catabasis.com.

About Catabasis

At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope and life-changing therapies to patients and their families. Our lead program is edasalonexent, an NF-kB inhibitor in development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our global Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial is currently enrolling boys affected by Duchenne. For more information on edasalonexent and our Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial, please visit www.catabasis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005107/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Matthews

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

T: (617) 349-1971

amatthews@catabasis.com