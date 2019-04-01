Nexcelom Bioscience Launches the Cellaca MX at AACR

ATLANTA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcelom Bioscience, a leading provider of cell counting and characterization products for the life science industry, announced the launch of the revolutionary high throughput, high-speed automated cell counter - Cellaca MX.

The Cellaca MX utilizes Nexcelom's innovative cellular analysis technology for accurate cell sample concentration, viability and morphology measurements. Features of the Cellaca MX include:

Brightfield and Fluorescence image cytometry

Cell Viability analysis using trypan blue OR fluorescent dyes

24 samples imaged and processed in as quickly as 48 seconds

Only 25 µL cell sample required

4 excitation light sources with 5 emission wavelengths for detection

SBS plate format

Automation-ready for robotic integration

According to Nexcelom CTO, Dr. Jean Qiu, the company is focused on enabling highly accurate cell counting at fast speeds in order to help accelerate other technology advancements. One such application is single-cell RNA sequencing to compare transcriptomes of single cells in determining disease mechanisms. A critical factor for successful high-quality, single-cell data is the quality of cells and the cell number per experiment. It is important to not only know the cell number and health but also the specific cell type in a heterogeneous population. Another area that will see a huge benefit is the field of Cell Therapy.

Fast analysis for cell count and viability, using a very small amount of sample, makes Cellaca MX suitable for droplet-based single-cell transcriptome analysis, utilized to analyze primary samples from human and animal models.

Dr. Kristie Barth, an Immunologist at Evelo Biosciences, commented "The Cellaca MX has dramatically reduced sample processing time for our ex vivo preparations. What used to take us 5 people and 7 hours, now takes us only 3 people and 4 hours to process the samples, count the cells and plate them for downstream assays. Not only has the Cellaca MX saved us time and increased our efficiency, but it also has improved our sample quality. Cells no longer sit on ice waiting to be counted, making the data output for our proteomic, genomic, and flow cytometry applications more accurate."

About Nexcelom: Headquartered in Lawrence, MA, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC is a manufacturer of innovative Cellometer, Cellaca MX, and Celigo image cytometry products for cell analysis. Nexcelom's solutions automate time-consuming procedures, enabling scientists to focus less on the process and more on the research results. Contact Nexcelom Bioscience at +1 978-327-5340 or visit www.nexcelom.com

