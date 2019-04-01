Taronis Technologies, Inc.: Taronis Launches Acquisition Rebrand Strategy

Plan Creates National Welding Supply Brand

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Taronis Technologies, Inc. ("Taronis" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TRNX), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental conservation industry, today announced that the Company has launched a staged marketing consolidation plan for all ten of the acquired brands owned by Taronis in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and California. The Company currently has 21 retail locations under ten separate legacy brands.

The new marketing plan is intended to support national marketing efforts for the Company's proprietary MagneGas metal cutting fuel product, as well as to raise national awareness for the consolidated welding supply operations. Taronis believes that it is now a top ten national player within the independent industrial gas and welding supply industry.

"Our national marketing program is expected to play a key role in raising national awareness for our MagneGas products," commented Scott Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of Taronis. "We believe we are now one of the top national competitors among independent industrial gas distributors in the US. We are going to systematically consolidate all of our acquired brands into one national retail presence, MagneGas Welding Supply. The industrial gas business in the US widely recognizes the MagneGas brand, and for retail purposes we will look to leverage this brand across all our markets going forward."

Mr. Mahoney continued, "Our first rebrand will be launched in April in Florida, with San Diego and Sacramento planned for later in the second quarter. We will also be launching a new product demonstration video in all of our locations across the country in April. We are excited with the series of MagneGas cutting demonstrations that we filmed, and we plan to make these videos available for the public via our corporate website shortly. The consolidated company has the ability to effectively utilize our MagneGas product as a key differentiator, and we believe this could help to accelerate our growth in 2019 and thereafter."

About Taronis Technologies, Inc.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) owns a patented plasma arc technology that enables two primary end use applications for fuel generation and water decontamination.

The Company's fuel technology enables a wide use of hydrocarbon feedstocks to be readily converted to fossil fuel substitutes. The Company is developing a wide range of end market uses for these fuels, including replacement products for propane, compressed natural gas and liquid natural gas. The Company currently markets a proprietary metal cutting fuel that is highly competitive with acetylene. The Company distributes its proprietary metal cutting fuel through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors: ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Paris Oxygen, Latex Welding Supplies, Tyler Welders Supply, United Welding Supplies, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. The Company operates 17 locations across California, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

The Company's technology can also be implemented for the decontamination of waste water, including sterilizing water, eradicating all pathogens. The technology is being tested to determine if it can completely eliminate pharmaceutical contaminants such as antibiotics, hormones and other soluble drugs suspended in contaminated water. Lastly, the technology process is capable of reducing or eliminating other contaminants, such as harmful metals, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium levels that trigger toxic algae blooms. The technology has prospective commercial applications in the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and municipal waste markets. For more information on Taronis, please visit the Company's website at http://www.TaronisTech.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Contacts:

Andrew Gibson

Edison Group

taronis@edisongroup.com

SOURCE: Taronis Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540632/Taronis-Launches-Acquisition-Rebrand-Strategy