Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA) has successfully completed the transition of all LIBOR panel banks to the Waterfall Methodology.

IBA announced in its report on the evolution of ICE LIBOR, published on April 25, 2018, that it intended to begin the process of transitioning LIBOR Panel Banks to making submissions in accordance with the Waterfall Methodology, as set out in the LIBOR Output Statement. The LIBOR Output Statement sets out a single LIBOR definition and a standardised Waterfall Methodology for making LIBOR submissions, based on transactions to the greatest extent possible. The transition occurred on a gradual basis to minimise operational and technology risks.

IBA is now pleased to announce the successful completion of the transition to the Waterfall Methodology for all LIBOR Panel Banks.

Notwithstanding this successful transition, there is no guarantee that any LIBOR settings will continue to be published after year-end 2021. Users of LIBOR should not rely on the continued publication of any LIBOR settings when developing transition or fall back plans.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005432/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Damon Leavell

Damon.Leavell@theice.com

+1 212-323-8587

or

ICE Investor Contact:

Warren Gardiner

warren.gardiner@theice.com

+1 770-835-0114

investors@theice.com