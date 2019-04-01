IAR Systems Extends Functional Safety Standards Coverage in Certified Embedded Development Tools

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, has updated the functional safety editions of the leading embedded development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench with new functional safety certificates. The new certificates adds the standard EN 50657:2017 "Railways Applications - Rolling stock applications - Software on Board Rolling Stock" as well as a later revision of the "Road vehicles - Functional safety" standard called ISO 26262:2018.

Functional safety is one of the most important features in many embedded systems and companies must consider development tools as an integral part of the system certification. The proof of compliance for the tools increases cost and time of development. To solve this problem, IAR Systems provides certified versions of the complete compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, Renesas RX, Renesas RL78, and Renesas RH850.

The build chains of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, RX, RL78 and RH850 have been tested and approved according to the requirements on support tools put forth in the international umbrella standard for functional safety IEC 61508, the standard for automotive safety-related systems ISO 26262, and the the European railway standard EN 50128 and EN 50657. For Arm, RX and RL78, the certification also covers IEC 62304, defining the life cycle requirements for medical device software. The quality assurance measures applied by IAR Systems and the included Safety Manual allow application developers to use the tools in safety-related software development for each Safety Integrity Level (SIL) according to IEC 61508 and each Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) of ISO 26262. IAR Embedded Workbench is certified by TÜV SÜD.

IAR Embedded Workbench provides a complete IDE including the IAR C/C++ Compiler and the C-SPY Debugger. The code analysis tools C-RUN and C-STAT add static and runtime analysis, enabling complete code control through the entire development cycle. Thanks to the complete integration of the tools in the IAR Embedded Workbench IDE, developers get up and running quickly with the analysis.

IAR Systems also offers a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. In addition to prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems. Learn more at www.iar.com/safety.

