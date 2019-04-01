United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Reports Progress on Mexican Furnaces and Los Juarez Gold and Silver Leach Plant

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", NYSE American "UAMY") reported a sustained higher level of production of antimony from the Wadley and Guadalupe Mines in Mexico. USAC has resumed the production of high purity antimony metal at its Madero smelter and is expediting the installation of two more large rotary furnaces (LRFs) from Reynosa. Each furnace will be capable of roasting 4 to 5 metric tons of Wadley ore per day or 5 to 7 metric tons per day of concentrate from Guadalupe or Los Juarez. USAMSA (a wholly owned subsidiary of USAC) has three more LRFs in inventory.

Three LRFs, 1 operating and 2 under construction

Progress on the construction of the cyanide leach plant at the Puerto Blanco mill for the Los Juarez gold, silver, and antimony mine has included wiring, plumbing, fresh water supply, tailings lines, and the installation of screens, pumps, compressors, transformers, and roofing. A culvert is being installed in the floor of the tailings pond to discharge storm water from above the pond to below the pond. This will be followed by the installation of the 1 mm thick HDPE pond liner that will cover approximately 5 acres. Testing and startup of the plant is anticipated during Q2 2019.

Culvert to be installed in the floor of the 5 acre tailings pond

Cyanide leach plant stainless steel tankage

Bear River Zeolite sales continue to be strong for the rest of the year. Currently off shore interest is increasing for a variety of applications. We now have a Korean Company that will be selling a variety of BRZ products in Korea. The operation continues to be a source of expansion funds for USAC.

Estimated production for February and March 2019 is as follows:

Product February March % Change Antimony pounds 156,741 188,097 + 20 Zeolite tons 1,605 1,351 -16

Inventories of unprocessed antimony continue to grow even with the increase in monthly production The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during March 2019 was $7,636.19 per metric ton or $3.464 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said "The installation of the LRF furnaces coincides with the large increase in Mexican mine production. Coupled with the cash flow from strong zeolite production, the Company is positioned to complete the construction of the Los Juarez cyanide leach circuit at Puerto Blanco and begin testing and shakedown. Gold and silver production is imminent."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

