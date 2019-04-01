Advanced Cellulite Treatments Turning to Non-invasive Medical Devices/Procedures

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellulite has been an 'issue' for many women (and men too!) since… well… forever… an issue that just won't disappear. However, its time may be coming. A study conducted in 2013 reported no effective treatment currently exists for cellulite; that is, the condition associated with the dimpled appearance of skin, commonly on the thighs and buttocks. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, up to 90% of women and 10% of men have cellulite. An effective, long-lasting treatment remains the goal of both researchers and countless patients…The methods to remove cellulite are many, but none yet have been supported in medical literature to be effective or potentially usable as a standard practice. The Mayo Clinic echoes that saying : "No single treatment for cellulite is entirely effective". However, the near future may make those assessments obsolete. A recent research article said: Non-invasive treatment covers the largest share in the global cellulite treatment market. Cellulite treatment is a rapidly growing industry that has marked its presence with the rising obese population. The issue is more prevalent in women, due to their body structure and different areas where fat or wax easily gets deposited. Active Healthcare companies in the markets this week include: Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK).

Mainly, the treatment market is categorized into non-invasive, minimally invasive and topical treatment. Non-invasive is a highly lucrative market that leads in terms of market value and growth rate during the forecast period. In non-invasive procedure ultrasound, radiofrequency technology, infrared light etc., are used to destroy the fat. The market for non-invasive treatment is expected to reach a value of over US$ 1,900 Million by the end of 2028, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This is followed by minimally invasive treatment which secures the second position in the market... The market for minimally invasive treatment is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.8% during the projection period.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) BREAKING NEWS: Soliton, a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today summarized its efforts to conduct a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of cellulite based on Institutional Review Board ("IRB") approval of the study. The study was initiated after positive results in animal studies indicated the potential for a higher-energy version of its acoustic shockwave technology to affect the factors contributing to the formation of cellulite.

The study treated each thigh of five patients (n=10) with a higher-energy version of Soliton's acoustic shockwave device with the intent to evaluate safety and efficacy in the treatment of cellulite. The study is designed to evaluate results at both the 12-week and 26-week timepoints from initial treatment in order to assess both near-term and long-term effects.

"Our preclinical data led us to believe we could have a significant impact on the reduction of cellulite," commented Dr. Chris Capelli, Soliton's President and CEO. "This is especially significant since our technology should represent a non-invasive, pain free treatment that requires no anesthesia and involves no bruising, discomfort or downtime. If we are right, we believe this could be a major breakthrough in the treatment of cellulite." Read this and more news for SOLY at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-soly/

Other recent developments in the healthcare, biotech industries:

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) the global leader in medical technology, recently announced the launch of the Medtronic MedTech Innovation Accelerator in Pujiang International Science and Technology City at Minhang District, Shanghai. The new collaborative innovation platform will provide services for MedTech start-ups worldwide, address unmet clinical needs in China, and welcome its initial roster of portfolio companies. Through this new accelerator, Medtronic is committed to empowering early-stage MedTech innovations that aim to improve patient outcomes and convert ideas into valuable medical products and solutions. The Medtronic MedTech Innovation Accelerator will also contribute to Shanghai's goal to become a science and technology innovation hub with global influence.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has recently reported initial findings on the first human Thermo Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS) feasibility study of liver fat on 25 subjects at the Robarts Research Institute.

To date, 25 healthy volunteer study subject TAEUS data sets have been analyzed and compared with quantitative MRI fat fraction measurements, acquired for each subject, along with other indicators such as Body Mass Index (BMI) and abdominal fat thickness as measured by traditional ultrasound.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) recently announced that interim data from the marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) cohort of the UNITY-NHL Phase 2b pivotal trial to be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting has an updated embargo date and time of Monday, April 1, 2019 at 8:30am ET. At that time, the abstract will be available via the AACR meeting website and the data which will be presented during an oral session later that day (details below) will be available on the Company's website.

The Company will also host a conference call with Dr. Nathan Fowler of the MD Anderson Cancer Center and Study Chair of the UNITY-NHL MZL cohort at 12:00pm (noon) ET on Monday April 1, 2019 to review the UNITY-NHL MZL interim data.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) recently announced positive topline results from a Phase 2 dose escalation trial of OPK88003 to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. OPK88003 is a once-weekly injectable oxyntomodulin compound with glucagon-like-peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucagon dual agonist activity. Based on data from a previous 420 patient Phase 2 study, an optimized dosing regimen for OPK88003 was evaluated to improve glucose control and increase weight loss. Topline analysis of results of the study demonstrated that OPK88003 met the primary objective with a statistically significant lowering of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) after 30 weeks of treatment versus placebo as well as an important secondary endpoint, statistically significant weight loss versus placebo.

This Phase 2b trial evaluated the effects of a dose escalation regimen of OPK88003 on HbA1c, weight loss and safety over 30 weeks in adult type 2 diabetes patients with inadequate glucose control with metformin and/or diet and exercise.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Soliton, Inc. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757