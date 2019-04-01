DFDS A/S: DFDS: INVITATION TO DFDS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON 18 JUNE 2019 IN COPENHAGEN

INVESTOR NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 10

DFDS' executive management will host a capital markets day for institutional investors and analysts on 18 June 2019 from 10.30am to 4.00pm.

Presentations will include updates and deeper insights on strategy, financial goals and business areas.

Presentation slides will be available on dfds.com from the start of the meeting.

Venue: On board Pearl Seaways, Dampfærgevej 30, 2100 Copenhagen Ø.

To attend, please click and register here (https://dfds.easysignup.com/5/). Kindly register before 4 June 2019.

For any further information please contact Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59.

We look forward to seeing you in Copenhagen.

UK_OMX_NO_10_01_04_2019 (http://hugin.info/2070/R/2240307/883233.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DFDS A/S via Globenewswire

