The Chinese manufacturer first announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in Frankfurt (Oder) at the beginning of this year. About 40 people who worked at the factory will now shift over to a transfer company.Chinese module manufacturer Astronergy has closed its panel factory in Frankfurt (Oder), as part of a plan it initially announced in January. Its parent company, the Chint Group, acquired the facility from German module supplier Conergy in 2014. "With the swift agreement to discontinue production, which ended last weekend, the Frankfurt/Oder location is now focusing on reorganization ...

