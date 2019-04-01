IGEN Networks Corp.: IGEN Receives Letter of Intent from Seguros Multiples for Distribution Rights in Puerto Rico and Latin America

MURRIETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN; CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, is pleased to receive a Letter of Intent from Seguros Multiples for the distribution and marketing of IGEN products across cooperatives and interrelated businesses in the cooperative movement and other private sectors within Puerto Rico and the Latin America region. The Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples de Puerto Rico belongs to 200 savings and credit cooperatives with over 100,000 auto insurance policies presently enforced in the territory.

Vice President and General Manager of IGEN, Abel I. Sierra stated, "This partnership with Seguros Multiples is significant for us as it will be one of the first major insurance companies that will be marketing white-labeled IGEN products through its extensive cooperative and credit union network. The cooperative network will include new car franchise, pre-owned automotive dealerships and commercial fleets. We also expect Seguros Multiples to utilize IGEN's extensive data analytics platform for optimizing their revenue models across cooperatives".

About IGEN Networks Corporation:

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior. IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit www.Igennetworks.net and www.NimboTracking.com .

About Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples de Puerto Rico:

The Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples de Puerto Rico was incorporated under the laws of Puerto Rico on April 23, 1963. It began operations on February 8, 1965. It is a Cooperative, organized according to the stipulations of Chapter 34 of the Code of Puerto Rico. Insurance of Puerto Rico. Since its incorporation, The Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples de Puerto Rico has remained within the framework of solvency and financial stability. It is currently one of the first miscellaneous insurance companies in Puerto Rico and enjoys an excellent classification granted by the prestigious evaluation company A.M. Best.

