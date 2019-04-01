Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (FSE: 0NB) is in the process of acquiring permits for a drill program on its Cluster Project in Quebec. The property, consisting of 33 claims, totalling 1,601 hectares, is located 170 kilometers northwest of Val-D'Or, and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many significant mineral deposits.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Black Tusk" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

It is located 26 kilometers south of Hecla Mining's Casa Berardi Mine, in an area that drew attention following Inco Exploration's discovery of gold mineralization in 1983 at the Golden Pond Project, and Teck Resources' gold-silver-zinc-copper discovery at the Estrades Project.

30 diamond drill holes, totalling 4,087 metres, were drilled within the Cluster Property, on various targets by different exploration companies, many of which intercepted significant gold-bearing formations. Black Tusk recently compiled data from historic work completed within the property as the area had also been the focus of a number of geochemical, geophysical and geological programs documented in reports dating from 1967 through to 2004, which outlined a number of anomalies. All of the historic documentation provides a database that is of great use moving forward with continued exploration of the project.

The exploration permit application will include the construction of 15 drill pad locations which are adjacent to existing logging access roads and will allow for the testing of two gold-bearing structures as described in the historic documentation. Proposed drilling of 10 holes over a one kilometer strike length at Target I is designed to verify and expand upon the presence of a gold-bearing shear zone intercepted in prior drill programs. A total of five historic drill holes over a strike length of 600 metres intercepted the gold-bearing shear, including hole LAB87-B2.

Proposed drilling of 5 holes over a 1.2 kilometer strike length at Target II is designed to verify and expand upon the presence of gold-bearing iron formation intercepted in prior drill programs. A magnetic high linear passes through the area of drilling where Noranda Inc. completed a two-hole drill program in 2004. Noranda's reports indicated that hole LAB109-03-01 returned significant values of gold.

Black Tusk notes that continued drilling will be somewhat dependent upon the results of each drill hole at each of the target areas and therefore not all pads proposed in the drilling permit will necessarily have diamond drilling completed.

Richard Penn, CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with the progress so far on the Cluster Property. Permitting for a drill program is underway which will allow for continued testing of targets outlined by previous work done. Historic exploration has outlined two important structures where past drilling returned significant gold values, providing immediate targets for future drilling."

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923 or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43796