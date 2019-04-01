sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,128 Euro		-0,038
-22,89 %
WKN: 867183 ISIN: AU000000JRV4 Ticker-Symbol: IHS 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC
ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC0,207+0,98 %
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED0,128-22,89 %
M2 COBALT CORP0,1050,00 %