Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company, will release its fourth quarter audited financial and operating results at 7:50am EST (4:50am PST) Thursday, April 4, 2019. GLN will then host a conference call beginning at 11:00 am EST (8:00 am PST) to discuss the results.

Conference Call Access

To access the conference call by phone, please dial the following numbers.



Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Germany TF: 0800-180-1954

UK TF: 0808-101-2791

Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Good Life Networks call. We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material that will be published in the Investors section of GLN's website at https://glninc.ca/overview/.

The GLN Story

GLN is a patent pending machine learning programmatic video advertising technology company that does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). GLN has the ability to transact on millions of online video ads daily 3 times faster than IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) standards. GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in the US and UK and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5.

Addressable Market: The total media ad spend worldwide will rise 7.4% to $628.63 billion in 2018, according to "Global Ad Spending: The eMarketer Forecast for 2018." Digital media will account for 43.5% of that investment, thanks to rising global ecommerce spending and shifting viewership from traditional TV to digital channels. By 2020, digital's share of total advertising will near 50%.

