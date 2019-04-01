Alchemist Mining Inc.: Alchemist Signs Binding Letter of Intent with Rubikon Blockchain Corporation

Alchemist Signs Binding LOI with Vancouver based Rubikon Blockchain Corporation to deliver blockchain validated Seed-to-Sale software platform and a B2B wholesale craft cannabis marketplace to licensed operators in Canada and the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Alchemist Mining Inc (CSE: AMS) ("AMS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Rubikon Blockchain Corporation. The purchase price shall be $902,882 Canadian dollars, paid in the common shares of the capital of Alchemist and $800,000 Canadian dollars of further investment, terms of which will be defined in the definitive agreement. Completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and entry into a definitive agreement.

Rubikon's flagship software, CertiCraft, is a Seed-to-Sale (S2S) product information and compliance tracking platform for the cannabis industry. Combining RFID and IoT technologies with blockchain immutability provides a secure, automated, and comprehensive solution to the problem of visibility into a cannabis product's point of origin, lab certification, and proof it came from a legal, licensed producer.

"Rubikon's Certicraft, is without a doubt the most comprehensive and simple to use Seed-to-Sale application that we have seen, and we have seen quite a few. We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the team at Rubikon and to seamlessly integrate their unique Seed-to-Sale software and B2B marketplace to the AMS Technology Platform", said Alchemist CEO Paul Mann.

"Partnering with Alchemist and its existing group of companies makes a lot of sense to us at Rubikon. Their industry reach, technology and business partners, along with their access to public markets, allow us the ability to accelerate our growth in the cannabis sector," said Joel Semczyszyn, CEO of Rubikon Blockchain Corporation

About Alchemist Inc.

Upon affecting the Fundamental Change as announced on September 25, 2018, Alchemist's goal is to be a global provider of technology solutions to the cannabis sector. It will be primarily focused on investing and building a sustainable portfolio of business entities, by actively identifying opportunities in the developing global cannabis market, through a combination of acquisitions, incubations and investments, with a goal to create shareholder value.

About Rubikon Blockchain Corp.

Rubikon's flagship software, CertiCraft, is a blockchain validated, Seed-to-Sale (S2S) software designed for craft cannabis producers. Producers can stay compliant and track every product interaction with CertiCraft's one-click-compliance. The platform also generates real-time business intelligence and differentiates product quality by surfacing cannabinoid/terpene profiles, contaminant levels, and chain of custody data to consumers through the CertiCraft mobile app. CertiCraft allows craft cannabis producers to increase awareness of their products and facilitate wholesale transactions with up to the moment inventory through CertiCraft's integrated wholesale marketplace. Compliance, training, sales, and inventory management has never been easier. CertiCraft is Cannabis Compliance Made Easy.

