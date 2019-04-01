As from April 2, 2019, subscription rights issued by Nexstim Oyj will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 18, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------- Short name: NXTMS TR ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012455707 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 171825 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- As from April 2, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Nexstim Oyj will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 7, 2019. Instrument: Paid Subscription shares ---------------------------------------------- Short name: NXTMS BTA ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012455715 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 171826 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sisu Partners Oy. For further information, please call Sisu Partners Oy on +358 (0)10 2314560.