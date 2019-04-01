INVISIO Appoints Market Maker

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --INVISIO has today entered into an agreement with Erik Penser Bank AB that Erik Penser Bank shall act as market maker in the company's share. The intention is to promote the liquidity of the share. In short, the agreement means that the market maker places bid and ask prices for INVISIO's share and ensures a low spread between buying and selling prices.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobil: + 45-5372-7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on April 1, 2019 at 15.30 CET.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

