Forepont Capital Partners is delighted to announce the appointment of Julien Tizot, to a newly created role as CIO Europe Head of Investment Validation. Mr. Tizot will become a member of Forepont Capital Partners Investment committee.

Mr. Tizot's experience in the asset management industry reinforces Forepont's novel approach to venture capital investing. Forepont Capital Partners applies a unique, highly validated financial engineering methodology together with liquid portfolio management technics to generate liquidity in an otherwise illiquid asset class.

Mr. Tizot has held a variety of senior investor roles for large institutions as well as boutique specialists in the US, France and Switzerland. After starting his career as a buy-side trader in San Francisco, Julien became the Head of Alternative Investment for AG2R La Mondiale, one of the largest life insurance companies ($150 bn of assets) in France. He managed the alternative investment portfolio ($1bn) and ran the flagship liquid portfolio ($1.1bn) for over 6 years. He won several awards during that span as top institutional investor and wrote the Guide to Alternative Investments.

"Julien brings the alternative investment expertise that reinforces our edge in venture capital," said Senior Partner Vishal Jain. "Our investors are excited about our different approach to venture capital investing and we welcome Julien as an enormous asset in our strategic approach."

"I am excited about being able to apply my experience to the world of healthcare and life science," said Julien Tizot. "It is refreshing to be able to focus on making money but at the same time building companies that help cure diseases and do so much good in the world."

About Julien Tizot

Julien holds an MBA from London Business School Columbia Business School (Dean's honors) where he focused on private equity, venture capital and entrepreneurship. He holds a CIIA certification (French Valedictorian) and an Engineering Degree from Aix-Marseille School of Economics in Statistics Econometrics. Julien also holds a MSc in Financial Analysis Investment Management and a Bachelor in Economics from St Mary's College of California while on a Tennis Scholarship. He is an Adjunct Professor at Aix-Marseille School of Economics.

About Forepont Capital Partners. Headquartered in New York with offices in London Paris, Forepont Capital Partners deploys capital to fuel growth of new medicines and technologies that drive better healthcare outcomes. Forepont is currently closing its second Venture Capital Fund.

