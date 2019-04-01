On March 29, 2019 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Brivais Vilnis" mandatory takeover bid by SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 2. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Brivais Vilnis" (Target company): SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" (registered on March 19, 2001 with number 40003536860; registered address - Jurmala, Darzu iela 56A, LV-2008). SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" owns 97.41% of the target company's voting shares. Arnolds Babris (49.79%) and Maris Trankalis (50.21%) are SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" owners. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 1.16 EUR 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) calendar days, from the day when information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" is published. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.