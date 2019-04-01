Benchmark Study Recognizes Enablon's Leadership in EHS Software

Wolters Kluwer's Enablon only software provider to be named a leader in both EHS and ORM by independent research firm

CHICAGO, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent research firm Verdantix has recognized Wolters Kluwer's Enablon as a leader in the Green Quadrant EHS Software 2019. "Enablon received the highest overall scores across the functional and technical capabilities assessed in the Green Quadrant study and also maintains its position as the leading vendor for market momentum," said Yaowen Ma, Senior Analyst at Verdantix. Enablon received perfect scores for vision and strategy, brand preference and master data management. Earlier this year, Enablon was named a leader - together with eVision - in the Verdantix Operational Risk Management Green Quadrant.

Highest overall scores

Enablon maintains its position as the leading vendor for both market momentum and depth of EHS capabilities.

Enablon received several of the highest scores for technical capabilities such as user interface (2.6/3.0), configurability (2.9/3.0), mobile solutions (2.5/3.0), business intelligence (2.9/3.0), and automated data input and hardware integrations (2.8/3.0). Both user interface and configurability are deemed the most important assets for a software platform in a Verdantix survey with 411 EHS decision-makers.

Other categories in which Enablon delivered a top score include:

Vision & Strategy - 3.0/3.0

Brand Preference - 3.0/3.0

Organizational Resources - 2.7/3.0

EHS Risk & Hazard management - 2.6/3.0

Safety management - 2.3/3.0

Database Design and Software Integrations - 2.9/3.0

Master Data Management - 3.0/3.0

"Being recognized again as the leading vendor for both market momentum and depth of EHS capabilities by Verdantix is something we are very proud of," says Chris Joseph, CEO of Wolters Kluwer's Enablon and eVision. "Our ambition has always been to deliver innovation that advances the impact EHS professionals can make for their companies, the environment and most of all for the safety of their co-workers."

"Creating an end-to-end digitally connected enterprise is vital to the promise of Industry 4.0 for our customers," said Joseph. "Providing both corporate EHS platforms and control of work ORM capability gives us the breadth to collect the robust data required and the ability to deliver intelligent action to users at every point in the process."

About Verdantix & the Green Quadrant

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety, operational risk management and quality as well as energy, real estate, facilities and maintenance. Based on proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the analysis combines benchmark data from three-hour live product demonstrations, responses to a 383-point questionnaire as well as integrated findings from a recent global survey of 411 EHS decision-makers across 25 industries and 35 countries. The report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 23 most prominent EHS software suppliers globally.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com (http://www.wolterskluwer.com), follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.