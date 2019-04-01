Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Shares for Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNG) ("Silver Range") announces that it has entered into a "shares for services agreement" with Paladin Geoscience Corp. ("Paladin"), a private company controlled by Michael A. Power, Silver Range's President and Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to the provisions of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 4.3. Pursuant to the agreement, Paladin, which provides geological and other consulting services to Silver Range, will receive 50% of its monthly consulting fee in cash, with the remaining 50% to be satisfied by the issuance of Silver Range common shares, which shares will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the market price of Silver Range's shares as traded on the Exchange calculated at the end of each month in which consulting services are provided minus 50% of the discount permitted under applicable Exchange policies. The shares will be issued semi-annually and will be subject to a four month and one day hold period commencing upon the date of issuance. This agreement is subject to Exchange acceptance.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 42 properties, 16 of which are currently optioned to others. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high precious metal targets in its portfolio.

