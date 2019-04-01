Preformed Line Products Announces The Acquisition Of MICOS TELECOM s.r.o.

CLEVELAND and PROSTEJOV, Czech Republic, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC), a global leader in critical infrastructure products and services, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire MICOS TELCOM s.r.o., a leading manufacturer of passive components for high-speed telecommunications networks.

The acquisition will complement Preformed Line Products' (PLP) existing portfolio of fiber-optic connectivity devices, including the COYOTE brand of fiber-optic closures and accessories. With MICOS' current concentration on fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), optical distribution, and datacenter products, the new combined product range will provide a comprehensive line of solutions to support emerging industry technologies like 5G, network densification, and metro fiber rings.

Preformed's Chief Executive Officer and President, Rob Ruhlman stated, "MICOS TELCOM products and technology provide a complementary fit with our global communications product portfolio and greatly expands the scope of our product offering for global communications networks. As the demand for fiber network infrastructure accelerates to support next generation services like 5G, the combination of MICOS TELCOM and PLP will provide our global communications customers with an enhanced array of innovative products and technologies. The highly talented people at MICOS TELCOM's operations in Prostejov, Czech Republic provide a great foundation on which to build our global communications business in the EMEA region and throughout all of our global operations."

Svatoslav Novák, Managing Director of MICOS TELCOM stated, "Maintaining the dynamic development of technologies for the next generation of high-speed networks would currently be impossible without a significant strategic partner. Together, with the development of new products, our new partner will help MICOS TELCOM expand worldwide. We have been cooperating with Preformed Line Products for many years. Our decision to become part of PLP is based not only on the complementary product portfolio but also on the professionalism and personal approach of PLP's management."

About Preformed Line Products

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of products and services used to construct and maintain overhead and underground networks. The company operates in several critical infrastructure industries, including electric power, telecommunications, broadband, and renewable energy, among others. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, PLP has two domestic manufacturing facilities, eighteen foreign subsidiaries, and a global network of more than 3,000 employees.

About MICOS TELCOM

MICOS TELCOM s.r.o. is a leading telecommunications manufacturer with a tradition not only in the Czech and Slovak markets but also in more than fifty foreign markets where it exports its products. The company specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of passive components for high-speed telecommunications, especially for optical networks. It also produces data cabinets for ICT centers, including special EMC cabinets with electromagnetic resistance.

