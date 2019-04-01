Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - The Oasis Cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the City Trees brand, both of which are fully owned and operated by CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.U), have set a new record for the most revenue in a single month, with total combined net revenue in Nevada exceeding USD $1 Million in March, 2019.



Oasis Cannabis Dispensary



To view an enhanced version of the Oasis Cannabis Dispensary graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6315/43805_7ea77e12b4c83af8_001full.jpg

The Oasis Cannabis dispensary set a new monthly record, with over USD $560K in net sales revenue. Net sales exclude Nevada state marijuana and sales tax collected from customers. The Oasis Cannabis dispensary is one of the top dispensaries in the state, processing approximately 400 orders per day.

City Trees also set a new monthly record, recording USD $453K in total wholesale revenue from sales to third party dispensaries in Nevada. City Trees products are now available in 40 dispensaries in Nevada and counting.

Andrew Glashow, President & COO, stated, "In the past 90 days we've made a number of positive changes. These changes have resulted in increased revenue, increased margin, consistent growth of daily customer traffic and an organization that is currently executing at a high level. I am really proud of the effort all our team members make on a daily basis. In the weeks ahead we look forward to providing additional information including the results of our quarter ended February 28 2019."

About Oasis Cannabis

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine.

In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products.

http://oasiscannabis.com

About City Trees

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees is one the fastest growing wholesale companies in the industry. Its products are now available at 40 dispensaries in Nevada.

https://citytrees.com

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.U) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada, and plans to expand to other states.

CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

http://www.clsholdingsinc.com

Twitter: @CLSHusa

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance, and anticipated growth. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance and we cannot guaranty that the proposed transactions described in this press release will occur. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

Contact Information



Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Jeff Binder

jeff@clsholdingsinc.com

888-438-9132

Investors:

Adelaide Capital Markets

Jackie Kelly

Jackie@adelaidecapital.ca

416-301-2949

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43805