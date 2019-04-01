Yardi Named Property Software Company of the Year in the United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent Arabian Business Technology Awards, Yardi was honoured to accept the Property Software Company of the Year award. Hosted by Arabian Business, a weekly business magazine published in Dubai, the awards recognize the most accomplished companies and senior executives from around the region.

The awards ceremony took place at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai and celebrated top technology performers in the UAE. Drawn from a select group of over 600 companies and individuals, 21 awards were presented.

Last year, Yardi was recognized by Arabian Business as the UAE's top real estate technology provider.

"Yardi has a proven track record across the Middle East for providing long-term, customer focused solutions that represent innovative use of technology across real estate sectors," said Said Haider, Yardi's Regional Director for Middle East, who accepted the award on the company's behalf. "We are honoured to receive this recognition from Arabian Business."

Learn more about Yardi's proven technology solutions for real estate firms in the Middle East and worldwide.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit: yardi.com/ae

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg)