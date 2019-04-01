The FY18 results provide evidence that Secure Trust Bank's (STB's) strategy of combining de-risking and selective growth is working. Adjusted EPS rose 39% y-o-y while loan growth was a robust 27%; ROE increased from 8.9% to 13.1%. STB targets further strong growth in 2019 and is investing in areas such as a new motor finance platform, treasury and risk management to underpin this. STB has entered 2019 with good momentum, healthy capital and proven flexibility to adapt to opportunities and challenges that may occur in the macro and political environment.

