THERADIAG will have access to IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS' latest generation IDS-i10 automated CLIA analysis technology, dedicated to biotherapy monitoring

IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS will market THERADIAG's TRACKER range in 33 countries

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announced the signature of an agreement giving it access to the latest generation IDS-i10 analyzer from Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS), a specialist manufacturer of diagnostic test kits and instruments for the clinical market. IDS will also market TRACKER kits in 33 countries, including Germany and the whole of Latin America.

THERADIAG is launching the development of its innovative TRACKER biotherapy monitoring products on the new IDS-i10 technology platform from IDS

Manufactured by IDS for Theradiag, this latest-generation automated analyzer will be the first to be able to receive the biotherapy monitoring products. This innovative Chemiluminescence based technology platform is entirely automated and offers continuous loading. It allows random access analysis and can be integrated into laboratory automation systems.

Theradiag, drawing on its R&D experience, is launching a massive commercial development program for its TRACKER tests, dedicated to biotherapy monitoring on the IDS-i10 platform, thus strengthening its position as the leader in this field.

TRACKER tests allow clinicians to monitor and optimize biotherapy treatments. Close monitoring of blood levels of a drug and of the levels of anti-drug antibodies is considered as essential in biological treatments in a large number of clinical situations, and helps meet the emerging needs of personalized medicine.

The development of TRACKER tests, in their current Elisa format (LISA TRACKER) and then in the CLIA format for the IDS-i10, represents an unmatched advantage. Analysis laboratories will be able to produce continuous results with reduced turnaround times, thus giving clinicians tangible advantages in their therapeutic decision-making.

Theradiag will market this instrument and the associated reagents under its own brand across its network, which is already highly experienced in biotherapy monitoring.

IDS will be responsible for the distribution of THERADIAG's innovative TRACKER range for the IDS-i10 in 33 countries

IDS will distribute the biotherapy monitoring range under the THERADIAG brand in 33 countries where Theradiag does not already have distribution agreements and/or where IDS already has a base of installed equipment. These countries include Germany and others in Europe, the whole of Latin America and countries in the Middle East. Theradiag's already substantial international presence is thus enhanced. The agreement will begin, with immediate effect, with the marketing of the LISA TRACKER range in countries where CE labeling applies, and then be extended to all territories in line with CLIA development and the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.

"I am delighted to have concluded this agreement with IDS, which will become our exclusive distributor in 33 new countries for our innovative range of biotherapy monitoring products. We are very pleased that, thanks to the latest generation of instrumentation from IDS and the quality improvements it brings, we will once again bring significant benefits to this market. We believe that this solution, providing laboratories with greater flexibility and efficiency, meets a new need for our clients and offers a solid opportunity for growth, particularly in regions where we had not previously been represented." commented Bertrand de Castelnau, Chief Executive Officer of Theradiag.

"Against a background of rapid development in biotherapies, Theradiag is developing diagnosis and monitoring tests which help improve treatment regimes and offer clinical and pharmaco-economic benefits. The continuous improvement in Theradiag's contribution to this field is unquestionable. The launch of this new automated system to work with the TRACKER range of reagents represents a major step forward."

Jaap Stuut, Chief Executive Officer of IDS added "We are pleased to add Theradiag to our instrumentation partners. We believe the agreement once again shows the attractiveness of IDS automation for assay developers from different diagnostic areas, and are additionally excited to work with Theradiag on developing sales of their Tracker products".

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 60 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

About IDS

IDS is a specialist in vitro diagnostic solution provider to the clinical laboratory market. IDS develops, manufactures and markets innovative immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide improved diagnostic outcomes for patients. More information can be found at www.idsplc.com

