(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC)
|Date
|
Total number of
|Total number of voting rights
|March 2019
|
76,267,324
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
Previous declaration
|Date
|
Total number of
|Total number of voting rights
|February 2019
|
76,266,750
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,991,190 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
