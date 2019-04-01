(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Gecina (Paris:GFC)

Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights March 2019 76,267,324 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):

76,267,324 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares):

73,815,102

Previous declaration

Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights February 2019 76,266,750 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):

76,266,750 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares):

74,041,340

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,991,190 euros

Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

Gecina