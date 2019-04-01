Securitas Strengthens the Position within Electronic Security in the UK

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has acquired all shares in the electronic security company Allcooper Group in the United Kingdom. Enterprise value is estimated to approximately MSEK 73 (MGBP 6).

Allcooper Group, founded in 1987, specializes in the installation, maintenance and monitoring of a wide range of security and fire systems. It operates from bases in Gloucestershire, the West Midlands and London with around 100 employees and annual sales of approximately MSEK 88 (MGBP 7). Allcooper's expertise in electronic security and its portfolio of long-term customers will provide excellent support in Securitas' pursuit of its strategic objectives.

"The Allcooper Group has been a valued trading partner of Securitas UK for several years and this acquisition further strengthens our portfolio, as we continue to build our electronic security services as part of our Vision 2020 strategy." explains Brian Riis Nielsen, Country President, Securitas UK.

The acquisition is consolidated in Securitas as of April 1, 2019.

