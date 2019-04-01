Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

April 1, 2019 at 7:55 p.m. (EET)

Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation has received a notification from ANTA Sports Products Limited (city and country of residence: Cayman Islands) on April 1, 2019, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the notification, the indirect proportion of ANTA Sports Products Limited of the total number of Amer Sports Corporation's shares and voting rights increased above nine-tenths (9/10) percent on March 29, 2019.

Total positions of ANTA Sports Products Limited according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 93.92% N/A 93.92% 116,517,285 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A. Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares







ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009000285 N/A 109,430,925 N/A 93.92% TOTAL 109,430,925 93.92%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both ANTA Sports Products Limited ANLLIAN Sports Products Limited Mascot JVCo (Cayman) Limited Mascot HoldCo 1 (HK) Limited See more below.

According to the additional information provided by ANTA Sports Products Limited, list of controlled undertakings above continues as follows:

Mascot Midco 3 Oy

Mascot Midco 2 Oy

Mascot Midco 1 Oy

Mascot Bidco Oy: 93.92% of shares, 93.92% total.

Information regarding the investor consortium:

ANTA Sports Products Limited, FV Fund (an investment vehicle managed by FountainVest Partners), Anamered Investments (an investment vehicle owned by Mr. Chip Wilson) and Tencent (investing as a limited partner in FV Fund) have formed an investor consortium for the purposes of the voluntary public cash tender offer to purchase all the shares in Amer Sports Corporation. The consortium owns indirectly 100 percent of Mascot Bidco Oy.

ANTA Sports owns indirectly 57.95% of the shares in Mascot JVCo (Cayman) Limited, FV Fund owns 21.40% (of which funds advised and managed by FountainVest Partners own indirectly 15.77% and Tencent owns indirectly 5.63%), and Anamered Investments owns 20.65% of the shares in Mascot JVCo (Cayman) Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Samppa Seppälä, Head of Corporate Communications and IR

Amer Sports Corporation

Tel. +358 50 568 0533





DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

