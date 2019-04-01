Sangoma Technologies Corporation to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX-V: STC.V) will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is a B2B technology company that has grown quickly from $10m to $100m in revenue over the past few years, while expanding EBITDA even faster at a 70% CAGR. Sangoma develops and sells Unified Communications software and services (with some supporting hardware). It's growth strategy involves organic growth augmented by carefully selected, prudent acquisitions (the company has made 7 acquisitions in 7 years). It serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, OEMs, and service providers. Sangoma is based in Toronto, Canada and traded on the Toronto Venture exchange (TSX-V: STC).

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

