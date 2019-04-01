Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Announces Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2018

Revenue Increase 190% For The Year Ended December 31, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK: MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities; today announced operating results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Raymond M. Gee, Chairman and CEO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. commented, "Our 2018 year end results show solid execution of our business plan of improving operational efficiencies of our manufactured housing properties, as we increased net operating income on our existing portfolio to $1,323,931 from $418,458 for the years ended 2018 and 2017, respectively. We remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders by maximizing returns through operational improvement, and growing our portfolio through new acquisitions."

We continue to record year over year revenue growth from our focused strategy of acquiring value add communities that are well-located and improving operations by improving efficiency. We remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders by maximizing returns through operational efficiencies, and securing additional capital to grow our portfolio value."

The Company's net revenues increased 190% to $2,000,312 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to net revenues of $689,788 for the same period in 2017. The increase in revenues was primarily due to the acquisitions of five manufactured housing communities subsequent to the third quarter of 2017, and an increase in our portfolio's occupancy and rental rates.

Community operating expenses improved to 34% of revenues to $676,381, for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 39% of revenues totaling $271,330 over the same period in 2017. The additional community operating expenses year over year was primarily due to the acquisitions of five manufactured housing communities subsequent to the third quarter of 2017.

Corporate General and administrative expenses of $1,564,817 for the year ended December 31, 2018, increased by $1,217,384 over the year ended December 31, 2017. Corporate General and administrative expenses are mainly comprised of Payroll expenses of $588,646, Stock based compensation expense of $171,569, Audit and Legal fees of $193,957, and Depreciation and Amortization of $534,290. This increase was primarily related to an increase of $371,611 in Depreciation and Amortization expenses, and an increase of $845,773 in Corporate Payroll and Overhead expenses. Corporate Payroll and Overhead increased as the company hired additional employees to support the five acquisitions subsequent to the third quarter of 2017 and to support growth and future acquisitions. Overhead expenses mainly increased during the year ended December 31, 2018 due to additional legal and audit cost related to the Company's reverse merger transaction and acquisitions, and stock-based compensation issued to consultant.

Interest expense of $1,001,455 for the year ended December 31, 2018, increased by $749,657 over interest expense of $251,798 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in interest expense was due to additional debt incurred related to the 5 acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2017, and an increase in imputed interest of $37,207.

Net loss was $1,296,393 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to net loss of $506,087 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The loss during the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily related to depreciation expense of $534,291, stock-based compensation expenses of $171,569, and corporate payroll and overhead cost of $1,030,527. The increase related to corporate overhead cost is due to additional legal and audit cost related to the Company's acquisitions and reverse merger transaction, and the company's proactive efforts in hiring additional employees to support the five acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2017 and to support growth and future acquisitions.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

Contact:

Michael Z. Anise

Chief Financial Officer

(980) 273-1702 ext. 244

MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017

Assets

2018



2017

Investment Property











Land

$ 4,357,950



$ 4,357,950

Site and Land Improvements



6,781,845





6,773,316

Buildings and Improvements



1,441,222





1,239,504

Acquisition Cost



140,758





140,758

Total Investment Property



12,721,775





12,511,528

Accumulated Depreciation & Amortization



(699,184 )



(164,894

Net Investment Property



12,022,591





12,346,634

















Cash and Cash Equivalents



458,271





355,935

Accounts Receivable, net



12,987





46,400

Other Assets



99,472





49,971

















Total Assets

$ 12,593,321



$ 12,798,940

















Liabilities















Accounts Payable

$ 71,091



$ 35,726

Loans Payable



9,086,110





9,205,647

Loans Payable - related party



890,632





441,882

Convertible Note Payable - Related party



2,754,550





2,754,550

Accrued Liabilities



612,819





136,360

Tenant Security Deposits



131,149





88,337

Total Liabilities



13,546,351





12,662,502

Commitments and Contingencies (See note 6)



-





-

































Stockholders' equity (deficit)































Preferred Stock (Stock par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, of which 4,000,000 shares designated Series A Cumulative Convertible, and zero shares are issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)



-





-

Common Stock (Stock par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 10,350,062 and 10,000,062 shares are issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)



103,500





100,000

Additional Paid in Capital



451,567





238,803

Accumulated deficit



(1,801,338 )



(504,945

Total Manufactured Housing Properties, Inc. Stockholders' Deficit



(1,246,271 )



(166,142

















Non-controlling interest



293,241





302,580

Total Equity (Deficit)



(953,030 )



136,438

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$ 12,593,321



$ 12,798,940



MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017



2018



2017

Revenue











Rental and Related Income

$ 1,975,312



$ 689,788

















Management fees, related party



4,000





-

Home sales



21,000





-

Total Revenues



2,000,312





689,788

































Community Operating Expenses















Repair & Maintenance



135,131





26,891

Real estate taxes



81,024





31,840

Utilities



149,516





97,769

Insurance



54,079





12,462

General and Administrative Expense



256,631





102,368

Total Community Operating Expenses



676,381





271,330

















Corporate Payroll and Overhead



1,030,527





184,754

Depreciation & Amortization Expense



534,290





162,680

Interest expense



1,001,455





251,798

Reorganization costs



-





304,559

















Total Expenses



3,242,653





1,175,121

















Net loss before provision for income taxes



(1,242,341 )



(485,333 )















Provision for income taxes



8,286





-

Net loss

$ (1,250,627 )

$ (485,333 )















Net Income attributable to the non-controlling interest



45,766





20,754

















Net Loss attributable to the Company

$ (1,296,393 )

$ (506,087 )















Weighted Average Shares - Basic and Fully Diluted



10,100,747





5,175,180

















Weighted Average - Basic

$ (0.13 )

$ (0.10 ) Weighted Average - Fully Diluted

$ (0.13 )

$ (0.10 )

