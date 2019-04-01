BELIMO Holding AG / Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG approves all motions . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At the Annual General Meeting held in Rapperswil on April 1, 2019, the shareholders of BELIMO Holding AG were informed about the results of the Belimo Group for the 2018 financial year, which were based on robust sales growth and sustained profitability.

The shareholders approved all motions by the Board of Directors. They agreed to a dividend distribution of CHF 100.00 per share. The dividend will be paid out on April 5, 2019.

The 2018 Remuneration Report containing details of the remuneration for the 2018 financial year was approved by a non-binding consultative vote. The shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors for their activities in the 2018 financial year. The fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the fixed and variable remuneration of the Group Executive Committee for the 2019 financial year were approved.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Prof. em. Dr. Hans Peter Wehrli as well as the member of the Board of Directors Martin Hess have both retired at the Annual General Meeting as announced. All other members were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. The shareholders also agreed to the election of Mr. Urban Linsi as a new member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Patrick Burkhalter was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Martin Zwyssig confirmed as the Deputy Chairman. The shareholders elected Prof. Adrian Altenburger and Ms. Sandra Emme as members of the Remuneration Committee for the next term of office of one year.

Proxy Voting Services GmbH (Managing Director: Dr. René Schwarzenbach), Grossmünsterplatz 1, 8001 Zurich, was re-elected as an independent representative of voting rights and KPMG AG was also re-elected for a further term of office of one year as the auditor.

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees.Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com (http://www.belimo.com/).

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Contact Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO Tel. +41 43 843 62 32





Agenda Dividend Payment April 5, 2019

Publication of Semiannual Report 2019 August 5, 2019

Publication of Sales 2019 January 23, 2020

Publication of Annual Report 2019/

Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 9, 2020

Annual General Meeting 2020 March 30, 2020



